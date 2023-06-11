Shoigu orders all PMCs to be placed under Russian Defense Ministry control, Prigozhin immediately refuses

Shoigu orders all PMCs to be placed under Russian Defense Ministry control

The order, published on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel on June 10, reads that it aims to grant the volunteer formations the “necessary legal status and establish standardized approaches to organizing comprehensive support and task execution.”

These “volunteer units” are referred to by Russian authorities as private military companies (PMCs), including the Wagner PMC, although such companys are officially prohibited in Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and leader of the Wagner PMC, immediately and vehemently rejected Shoigu’s directive, asserting that he will not enter into any contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Prigozhin said that the Wagner PMC already coordinates its actions with Russian Armed Forces unit commanders and operates as a “highly effective structure.” He has continued to criticize Shoigu, arguing that he is “incapable of effectively managing military formations.”

Shoigu’s attempt to take control over all Russian PMCs is the latest round his conflict with Prigozhin.

During the Russian operation to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Prigozhin publicly criticized Shoigu and the Russian military leadership, accusing them of failing to provide ammunition to his mercenaries.

In a video recorded in May, Prigozhin stood among the alleged bodies of Wagner PMC members and referred to Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov as “fat cats lounging in their offices.”

