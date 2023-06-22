Shoigu promises Putin to shape "reserve army" by the end of June

Reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a reserve army would be formed by the end of June, and it will get thousands of pieces of equipment.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, quoting Shoigu

Quote: "By the end of June, a reserve army will be formed, and in the near future, an army corps [is to be shaped]; they will receive more than 3,700 pieces of equipment."

Details: Shoigu also said that more than 1,300 people sign up for contract service in the Russian army every day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!