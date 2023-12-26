Shoigu reports to Putin on damage to Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Feodosia and the ‘damage’ to the large landing ship Novocherkassk, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Dec. 26.

Destruction of the Novocherkassk: what is known

On the night of Dec. 26., powerful explosions were heard in the port area of Feodosia. Later, Commander of Ukrainian Air Forces Mykola Oleshchuk reported a strike on the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk, thanking Ukrainian pilots.

The attack was carried out with cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian Air Forces.

Sergey Aksyonov, a representative of the occupation administration of Crimea, acknowledged the attack, stating that the port area was cordoned off and residents of nearby buildings would be evacuated. Around 03:15, Aksyonov claimed that the “detonation had stopped and the fire was localized.”

Videos of the explosions and a large-scale fire were subsequently published online.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack on the Novocherkassk. Russian MOD stated that the ship “sustained damage” while repelling the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“It is extremely difficult for the ship to survive after such an attack,” said Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat. “Clearly more than one missile [was used by UAF in the attack].”

