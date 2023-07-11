Shoigu says Putin is debriefed about war in Ukraine twice a day

Russian President Vladimir Putin "listens in detail" to the military command's reports on the course of the Russian invasion of Ukraine twice a day.

Source: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu; TASS, pro-Kremlin news agency

Details: According to Shoigu, Putin "listens in detail to the command of the joint group, as well as individual colonels and commanders."

Quote: "In detail on each front".

More details: Shoigu also claims that Russia allegedly "refrained and keeps refraining" from using cluster munitions against Ukraine, but if the United States supplies such shells to Ukraine, then the Russian Armed Forces "will be forced to use similar means of destruction against the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Background:

The United States has officially announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of US$800 million, which includes, in particular, cluster munitions.

At the same time, the US military explains that their cluster munitions have a "dud rate" of 2.35% or lower. And these cluster munitions pose a lower risk to the civilian population than the cluster munitions that Russia is currently using in the war against Ukraine.

For example, in March 2022, Russian troops fired cluster bombs at the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least six people.

