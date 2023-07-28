Shoigu visits North Korea amid Russia's problems with weapons – White House

The White House said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea amid the Kremlin's difficulties in acquiring weapons.

Source: Voice of America citing John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House

Quote: "It’s been no secret ... Mr Putin is reaching out to other countries for help and support in fighting his war in Ukraine. And that includes, we know, some outreach to the DPRK ."

Details: Kirby recalled that North Korea supports the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine and supplies weapons, including anti-personnel missiles and shells.

North Korean state media reported Shoigu's arrival on Thursday. In particular, Russian minister accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to an arms exhibition where North Korean ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads were presented.

Shoigu's visit was the first visit of a Russian defence minister to North Korea since the collapse of the USSR.

Background:

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.

North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming it for the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!