Shoosmiths Signs Green Pledge for Sustainable Arbitration Law

By Ashleigh Polakiewicz

Shoosmiths has signed up for a global initiative to minimise the environmental impact of arbitration law.

The law firm has signed the Green Pledge to demonstrate its commitment to reducing energy consumption and waste, avoiding unnecessary travel, bypassing printing and being selective of environmentally-aware suppliers and service providers.

Shoosmiths has set a 2025 target for its operations to achieve net zero emissions and in addition has near-term science-based emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) across its entire value chain, consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The firm commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions 50 per cent by FY2030 from an FY2020 base year and increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 74 per cent in FY2020 to 100 per cent by FY2025.

Dr Johanne Cox, who leads the international arbitration practice at Shoosmiths, said: “The Green Pledge is an important initiative which brings together the arbitration community in its efforts to practice arbitration in a more sustainable way. With the increased use of technology in arbitration during the pandemic, we know change is possible. We are proud to support this initiative and I’m delighted to sign the Green Pledge on behalf of the firm.”

Ashleigh Polakiewicz, Senior Consultant, Sustainable Business – Professional Service – UK for Acre, said: “It’s a fantastic pledge, and I’m eager to see what other great initiatives Shoosmiths come up with to reach net zero”

Shoosmiths is also participating in the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest global sustainability initiative, and is a signatory of the Legal Renewables Initiative co-ordinated by the Legal Sustainability Alliance.

The company is also a member of Business in the Community (BITC), supporting BITC’s climate campaign for every business to take climate action that delivers a just transition to a net zero, resilient future. Shoosmith’s chairperson Peter Duff is a member of the BITC Climate Action Leadership Team.

HRH The Prince of Wales launched a sustainability charter the Terra Carta, as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, which puts sustainability at the core of the private sector and is supported by Shoosmiths.

