Shoot, more prayers? America's solution to mass shootings must come from Congress, not God

Another day, another mass shooting. At a school. In a house of worship. At a nightclub. In a supermarket. In city parks and neighborhoods. In all parts of America. In winter. In summer. Incredible. Dead bodies everywhere. The news spreads quickly; a discarded match in a dry field. We catch our breath. We weep. We vent. We pray. Sons and daughters are buried. The horror then quickly disappears from the front page.

But nothing changes. Not laws. Not lawmakers' duty. Nothing changes but the body count. And another killer strokes their rifle and grins.

Lather, rinse, repeat, reload.

Earlier Monday, just a day after mass shootings in California, North Carolina, and Texas, and two days after the tragic murders in Buffalo, I spoke to Charlene Bates Johnson, a 72-year-old resident of Willingboro. A Black woman. An angry, exasperated woman. A woman with questions. A woman who wants answers nowhere to be found. A woman who has felt the sting of mourning from mass shootings more deeply and personally than most.

"I knew a boy who was killed, gunned down, not bothering a soul," Johnson said, referring to Eddie Justice, a 30-year-old, who was among the 49 killed in a mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub in 2016. "A man with hate in his heart just walked in and started shooting. Maybe he hated his life, or maybe he hated gays. He killed half of the 100 people he shot.

"It happens over and over. When will our leaders do something. Tell them to do something. What they're doing isn't stopping the killing."

The Orlando shooter used a Sig Sauer MCX, a semiautomatic assault-style rifle similar in appearance and capabilities to the better-known AR-15, in the deadliest shooting in US history. The Buffalo shooter used a similar weapon, a Bushmaster XM-15.

"Eddie hid in the bathroom, then the killer walked in" Johnson said. "Imagine, just being out having fun, then you're gone. Just like that, for no good reason. These guns are killing machines. Gotta get rid of them. How many times I got to watch mothers crying on TV?"

As Johnson spoke on Monday about the repeated horrors, families in North Carolina, California, and Texas were crying. In those seven collective mass shootings a day earlier, 26 were shot, four died. Two days earlier, an 18-year-old white supremacist clad in body armor opened fire at a Buffalo grocery market, killing 10 and wounding three others — all of them Black — while livestreaming the alleged racially motivated attack online.

The tragedies were news, but nothing new. Just over 19 weeks into 2022, mass shootings in America number 201, about 10 such attacks per week. As noted in a recent New York Times story, of all the wrenching similarities between the massacres at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and Walmart in El Paso, and the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, one stands out most starkly: Each gun used was purchased legally.

"Go out in the woods during hunting season," said Richard Bloom, of Cinnaminson. "Bolt-action rifles, not those AK-15s they use to go murder dozens of people. Can the NRA be that strong, that Congress won't ban the sale of those guns because they get so much money from them? Forget about them crying about protecting the Second Amendment; they're worried about their bank account. These murders won't stop until they get serious about stopping it."

A common sense view. But then there’s Jim Revell of Plumsteadville, in Bucks County.

“These multiple shootings account for only a small percentage of murders,” he said. “It’s awful, I know. But limiting or eliminating the public’s access to those types of weapons is a mistake. We’re going to need them when the government comes for us someday.”

Uh, yeah.

A Black woman in Buffalo is interviewed about the recent mass murder in her city. Her heart breaks for the victims and their families. She wonders when and how the violence and hatred can be stopped.

And then the interviewer, CNN’s Victor Blackwell, who is Black, fights back tears as he speaks to co-anchor, Alisyn Camerota, and echoes the sorrow and frustration of a nation.

“I’ve done 15 of these, at least the ones I can count,” he said. “And we keep having conversation about Democrats will say (the problem is), and Republicans say mental health, and nothing will change. And I’ll probably do another one this year, family after family, having nowhere to go with their grief.

“Is this the way we’re supposed to live? Are we destined to keep doing this, city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?”

Until the powers that be act, the answers are yes.

Lather, rinse, repeat, reload.

Regret.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: America's solution to mass shootings must come from Congress, not God