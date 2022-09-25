Shoot out out on Prince Park Drive leaves victim with critical injuries

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office state that at 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Prince Parker Drive. While on the way, neighbors reportedly also called 911 stating that they had heard gunfire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Moments after, a shooting incident was reported in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue. Reports state that when officers arrived they located a male, who’s age and identity is unconfirmed at this time, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The male was transported by JFRD to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries and is currently in surgery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A witness stated that two males fled from the vehicle into an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Powers Ave. Patrol officers established a perimeter and were able to apprehend the two males who are in their late teens.

The Violent Crime Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene conducting the investigation. What they have learned at this time is that when the victim that had his vehicle burglarized, he followed the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspects shot at the victim who then returned fire striking the driver of the suspect vehicle which caused the vehicle to stop.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At this time, JOS is still talking to witnesses and will be talking with all parties involved in this incident.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.