'I will shoot you,' suspect in Moraine standoff tells police

Jan. 19—An attempt to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon in Moraine led to a nearly five-hour standoff after the suspect threatened to shoot police with a shotgun.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to a mobile home in the first block of Aloha Drive in the Village Community off Dryden Road to arrest 38-year-old David Allen Mills for misuse of 911 systems, according to a release from the Moraine Division of Police.

When officers knocked on the door, a man, believed to be Mills, threatened them with a shotgun.

"The male voice behind the door then said 'I have a shotgun. I will shoot you!' and asked again 'Who is it,'" an incident report read. "I advised the male that it was Moraine Police Department and he said, 'stay alive, stay alive.'"

The comments led police to request Kettering Regional SWAT, which responded around 5 p.m.

After several hours of attempting to contact Mills using a loudspeaker and calling his cellphone, SWAT officers threw gas through a window, according to a report, but still did not receive a response.

SWAT officers tried to open the mobile home's door at 8:59 p.m., but found it was blocked from the inside, the report stated.

They forcibly entered the home and took the suspect into custody just before 9:20 p.m., police said.

No one was injured during the standoff and no one else was found inside the residence.

Mills is facing inducing panic and misuse of 911 systems charges. He also is under investigation for other instances of misusing 911 systems, police said.