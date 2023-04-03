‘Shoot them.’ Chipotle order turns chaotic after duo demands more cheese, Ohio cops say

A Chipotle in Ohio turned chaotic and dangerous when a pair of customers became angry over their orders, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported robbery at a Chipotle in downtown Columbus on March 28, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

The suspects demanded more cheese and started harassing employees, cornering one worker and snatching her hat away, the release said. Other employees stepped in to help her and a fight broke out.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and the other repeatedly said “shoot them,” the release said. The suspect would have opened fire, but their gun malfunctioned, according to witnesses.

“The suspects then proceeded to ransack the restaurant throwing chairs and trash cans,” the release said. They also stole a cell phone from someone at the restaurant before getting in a vehicle and driving away from the scene, authorities said.

They did not get extra cheese, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. A cash reward is being offered for info that leads to an arrest.

Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

75-year-old Lyft driver fights for life after customer repeatedly stabs him, MI cops say

Man tosses woman wrapped in blanket off 4th-story balcony, Oklahoma cops say

Three stabbed after neighbor flirts with man’s wife at family gathering, Texas cops say