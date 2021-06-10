Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

CODY JACKSON and TERRY SPENCER
·1 min read

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman and a child inside a Florida supermarket Thursday before killing himself, authorities said, causing dozens to flee the store in panic.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a Publix located in a strip mall that also houses small shops and restaurants.

Detectives are reviewing security video and talking to witnesses, said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera. She said investigators believe the shooter and the victims may have known each other. No names have been released.

Juan Guardia told the Palm Beach Post he was in the deli area when the shooting happened in the produce aisle.

“I heard, ‘They’re shooting!’ A woman Publix worker said, ‘Run! Shooting!’” Guardia said. “I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. Everyone was running, some employees were crying.”

Ron Glassman, a stress management consultant, had just parked his car and was heading to another shop when about 50 customers and employees in small clusters came running out of the Publix yelling, “There's a shooter, there's a shooter. Don't go in there.”

“It was pretty chaotic. People were very shaken,” Glassman said.

He said armed sheriff's deputies wearing helmets and bulletproof vests arrived about five minutes later.

Publix, in a statement, said, “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy." The company added that it is cooperating with law enforcement but declined further comment. Publix is Florida's largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

Royal Palm Beach is a middle-class suburb of 40,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Palm Beach.

__

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Recommended Stories

  • A pack of large dogs is responsible for NC teacher’s horrific death, new report says

    The dogs were big, weighing more than 50 pounds.

  • What are 'ghost guns,' a target of Biden's anti-crime effort?

    A San Franciso police officer displays several 'ghost guns' – untraceable firearms with no serial numbers or manufacturing marks. AP Photo/Haven DaleyIt’s not expensive or difficult to produce large numbers of untraceable firearms in the United States. Whether for private use, sale on the criminal market or arming violent extremists, it’s actually startlingly cheap and easy to mass-produce firearms that police can’t track – what are often called “ghost guns.” For just over US$2,000 I can buy a m

  • EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19

    EU leaders on Thursday called for an unfettered investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, first identified in central China, amid criticism of an initial World Health Organization probe. The WHO study in January and February was "insufficient and inconclusive", the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva said in a statement last month, calling for what it called a timely, transparent and evidence-based second probe to be conducted, including in China. "Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

  • Nigeria's Buhari tells youth to 'behave' if they want jobs

    LAGOS (Reuters) -President Muhammadu Buhari told young Nigerians on Thursday that they must "behave" in order to attract jobs and investment. Buhari, speaking on Arise TV, said security was essential in order for investment in the country, where unemployment rose to 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Buhari has faced criticism over rising violence in nearly every region of the nation.

  • Trump State Department appointee Federico Klein offered plea deal in Capitol riot case

    Klein's attorney said his client has not accepted the plea offer, which he said was not "reasonable."

  • 2 people and gunman dead in Florida supermarket shooting

    A child is among the dead in a shooting at a Publix supermarket in South Florida, police said.

  • Israeli military lifts veil on mystery jailhouse death

    An Israeli military intelligence officer who died in prison had deliberately endangered a "big secret", the top general said on Wednesday, lifting the veil on a mystery gripping the country. The military has said he had served in a technological unit and had been under indictment for security offences that did not entail spying for foreign powers. The death - which the military described as following a sudden illness - was being investigated, he added.

  • France ends West African Barkhane military operation

    PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France's operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa would come to an end with troops now operating as part of broader international efforts in the region. France, the former colonial power, has hailed some success against Sahel militants in recent months but the situation is extremely fragile and Paris has grown frustrated with no apparent end in sight to its operations and political turmoil especially in Mali. "The time has come to begin a deep transformation of our military presence in the Sahel," Macron told a news conference, referring to the Barkhane operation, which has some 5,100 soldiers across the region.

  • U.S. drops sanctions on former Iranian officials, step called routine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it had removed sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that previously traded Iranian petrochemicals, a step one U.S. official called routine but that could show U.S. readiness to ease sanctions when justified. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the U.S. official said that the moves by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) were unrelated to efforts to revive Iranian and U.S. compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • Fantasia shares first photo of daughter as she awaits departure from NICU

    American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino shared the first photo of her newborn daughter Keziah as they await to take her home from the newborn intensive care unit (NICU). “Almost Home,” wrote Barrino who shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor alongside the heartwarming picture. “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” Barrino wrote on Instagram May 26, just three days after her daughter was born and taken to the NICU.

  • ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight

    ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight

  • Barbora Krejcikova to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in French Open final after dramatic victory

    There were emotional scenes on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday night as Barbora Krejcikova, the latest Czech talent to emerge from that fertile tennis country, fought through a 3hr 18min semi-final and then thanked the much-missed Jana Novotna for her inspiration. At 25, Krejcikova is hardly a novice to elite tennis. She has already won multiple major titles in women’s doubles and mixed doubles, even reaching world No 1 in that discipline. But it is only in the last couple of months that she

  • Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again

    Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir on trial in the killing of his best friend, was hospitalized Thursday for an unspecified health issue, according to the judge in the long-delayed trial. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham said in court that Durst was sent to a hospital in the jail system for “some incident this morning involving his health," the Los Angeles Times reported. The judge dismissed the jury and delayed the proceeding to Monday morning.

  • Starbucks, Flush With Customers, Is Running Low on Ingredients

    Tasha Leverette was in the mood for her favorite drink from Starbucks, an iced peach green-tea lemonade. When she went through the drive-thru of her usual Starbucks in Atlanta three weeks ago, though, she was told they couldn’t make the drink because they didn’t have any peach-flavored juice. Shrugging it off, she drove to another store. And another. And another. Each stop brought disappointment. None of the locations had the integral ingredient. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Y

  • Lindsay Graham says Trump would be president if the Wuhan lab-leak theory were true

    Former administration largely pushed controversial hypothesis during early days of outbreak

  • Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation, questions FBI director about Covid conspiracies

    Republican congressman at centre of alleged sex trafficking and obstruction probe questions agency chief while sitting on committee that oversees it

  • ‘Witch cult’ leader sentenced to death for strangling and dismembering Tinder date

    Defendant now on death row slit his own neck during court proceedings

  • Stephen Miller reaches back to 1972 to accuse Jane Fonda of treason

    ‘By any definition, what she did in the Vietnam War is treason,’ former Trump adviser tells Fox News

  • Fourth-grader killed, another girl hurt in gang shooting, Lexington Co. officials say

    An 11-year-old girl was killed at a party, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Samuel Olson: Autopsy reveals cause of death of five-year-old who was found in a plastic box in a hotel room

    Harris County prosecutor says murder or capital murder investigation is pending in case