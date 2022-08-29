Shooter in 2020 death of Sioux Falls 16-year-old sentenced for second-degree manslaughter

The first of three people charged in connection to a 2020 homicide in Sioux Falls has been sentenced.

Devon Montileaux, 18, was sentenced Monday by Judge Jon Sogn at the Minnehaha County Courthouse for the charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Montileaux, the person who fatally shot 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue on Dec. 9. 2020, pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 16, 2021.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, but had both charges dropped after his guilty plea, according to court documents.

Montileaux, and his attorney Ryan Kolbeck, went into Monday's sentencing hearing seeking no penitentiary time while the state argued for 10 years time, the max sentence for the class four felony.

"I'm not a bad person. I was just put into a bad situation by a person I though was my friend," Montileaux read from a prewritten note to the courtroom.

Sogn sentenced the 18-year-old to 10 years with three suspended and credit for 601 days served in jail.

The judge said he'd be giving Montileaux some penitentiary time before he gave out his sentence.

Sogn mentioned the facts of the case, including how Montileaux continued shooting at Shulue even when the 16-year-old was running away.

Montileaux knowingly sat in on a marijuana deal organized by a friend he was visiting, Sogn said.

Why was Montileaux charged?

Shulue, Sembel Sale and Ali Ahmed went to meet with a teen girl and Montileaux at the 900 Block of N. Cleveland Avenue for a drug deal. Ahmed stayed back in a car and was going to be the getaway driver after his two friends robbed Montileaux, according to court documents.

Shulue and Sale entered the back seat of Montileaux's car and attempted to rob him and the other person, according to court documents.

Eventually, Shulue and Sale exited the vehicle, and gunshots were fired. Montileaux was handed a gun by his friend and proceeded to shoot back at the teens. A bullet from Montileaux's gun struck and killed Shulue, police said.

All three people involved in the death of Shulue were juveniles at the time of the crime.

Ahmed has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 12. Sale will be sentenced on Sept. 27, according to court documents.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Devon Montileaux sentenced for 2020 Sioux Falls homicide