Shooter With AR-15-Style Rifle Went ‘Aisle to Aisle’ in Oregon Safeway

A man with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun entered a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday night and opened fire as he “walked aisle to aisle” spraying bullets, killing two people, police said.

The person believed to be the shooter was later found dead near the weapons inside the Safeway at The Forum Shopping Center. It was unclear if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot or if an armed shopper took him down, officials said. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at a press conference late Sunday that it’s believed the gunman entered from a residential area behind the shopping center.

Authorities said they did not fire during the incident. The identity of and further details about the shooter or the victims were not immediately released, and the scene was still an active investigation, police said.

Officials at the press conference said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at approximately 7:04 p.m. local time. The incident began when at least one shooter began firing shots in the parking lot near an adjacent Costco store. Police said they believe the shooter entered the Safeway through the building’s west entrance, where one person was shot just inside. The victim was transported by medics but succumbed to their injuries.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller told local news outlet KTVZ that police believe “the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person” near a produce area.

Molly Taroli, 40, told local paper The Bulletin that she was shopping for dinner when the shooter came in and went through every aisle “spraying shotts.” Taroli told the paper that “she removed her own handgun from her purse and her husband ran out the front door to get his own gun.”

Taroli said she heard the screams of a child and quickly threw her shopping cart in front of her and started running toward the back of the store. Employees “were yelling ‘Go, go, go!’” as shoppers moved through the stock room and out the back door, she told The Bulletin.

Krantz said officials were aware of “information floating around social media” that was said to include postings by the suspect, and were investigating.

Shopper Josh Caba told News Channel 21 that he had and his four children had gone into the store while his wife, who was feeling unwell, stayed in the car. “About 10 minutes later, we started heading to the front. Then we heard I don’t know how many shots out front—six or seven,” he said. “I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming... it was a horrifying experience.”

He said he and three of his children escaped, and then he went in and gathered his fourth child. “When I got out of that store and the kids were rounded up, they were running into the store,” he said of police officers.

