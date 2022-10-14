Shooter arrested in death of East Harlem man

Police have nabbed a gunman wanted for the shooting death of a man on an East Harlem street, cops said Thursday.

Edgar Garcia, 19, was charged with murder in the death of Elias Castillo, cops said.

Garcia shot Castillo, 29, in the abdomen after on argument on E. 116th St. near Second Ave. around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 18, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Castillo was shot just blocks from where he lived with his mother and his 8-year-old sister.

“He loved his 8-year-old sister with all his heart,” said sibling Tania Guzman. “He even played Barbies with her. He always helped take care of our mom.”

Garcia’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday evening.