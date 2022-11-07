Shooter arrested for gunning down man in Manhattan public housing building

A gunman has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man waiting for the elevator in his Manhattan public housing building, police said Sunday.

Lindell Cox, 31, was charged with murder in the death last month of Jaden Stokes.

Cox, his face covered with a mask and wearing black head-to-toe, gunned down Stokes, 21, just after the victim and a friend pushed the button for the elevator in the Campos Plaza NYCHA complex on E. 12th St. near Avenue C in the East Village on Oct. 27, cops said.

Stokes was shot in the torso and a man next to whom he was waiting, Jordan Lopez, 24, was shot in the leg.

EMTs worked furiously to save Stokes’ life and administered chest compressions in the lobby, but they were unsuccessful, graphic video posted to @NYScoop’s Instagram feed shows.

The two men did not know each other, both of their families told the Daily News.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital where Stokes died.

Following his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, Cox was ordered held without bail.