Shooter on Brandon Boulevard fired 72 times, Sheriff Chronister says

BRANDON — The man who opened fire on Brandon Boulevard Thursday discharged two weapons 72 times before he surrendered himself to deputies, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said Friday.

That’s nearly five times the 15 shots initially announced by Chronister on Thursday. Daniel Lighty, 35, of South Carolina, was being held without bail at the Hillsborough County jail Friday on three charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The incident started about 12:45 p.m. Thursday when Lighty pulled into the Washed Up Brandon Carwash, 834 E Brandon Blvd., and began recording a Facebook Live video, Chronister said Thursday. When asked to leave by an employee, Lighty refused, and deputies were called to the scene.

Lighty then fired at the first deputy to arrive, Chronister said, barely missing her. The situation escalated from there, with Lighty firing six dozen shots in total. One deputy returned fire but did not strike Lighty.

“He fired his firearms 72 times,” Chronister said. “That’s 72 opportunities to kill or seriously injure someone in our community or the responding deputies.”

Chronister said no one was injured.

He did not say what type of guns Lighty fired. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and will soon know if he possessed more weapons or ammunition, Chronister said.

Lighty made no comments after the shooting other than to complain about mental health treatment he had received at a hospital in the Tampa Bay area, Chronister said. The sheriff described him as “emotionless.”

Thursday’s shooting ended after Lighty entered his car and called 911. There, he spoke with a crisis negotiator who assured him he could surrender without being shot.

Chronister praised a program made mandatory by the Sheriff’s Office in 2019 that teaches deputies how to handle people in the throes of a mental health crisis. The sheriff credited it with saving lives Thursday.

“They are highly trained in de-escalating an individual,” Chronister said. “That’s exactly what they did yesterday. They contained the scene — putting their own lives in peril — then began de-escalation techniques.”