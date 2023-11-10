Shooter busted in fatal shooting of beloved jerk chicken street vendor in Harlem: NYPD

The shooter wanted for killing a neighborhood fixture, who sold jerk check from a sidewalk stand, during a botched robbery in Manhattan has been busted, police said Friday.

Trenton Harry, 28, was nabbed Thursday and charged with murder and robbery for the fatal shooting of Anthony Brooks, 65, on the morning of Sept. 20 during a struggle for the victim’s bookbag near W. 142nd St. and Lenox Ave in Harlem, according to the NYPD

Brooks, a Trinidadian immigrant, who fed the neighborhood with his jerk chicken –– some of which he gave away for free –– was confronted by the suspect, who grabbed his bag, sparking a struggle, police and witnesses said at the time.

Brooks was shot in the chest and later died at Harlem Hospital.

The killer fled in a black Maxima.

“My uncle was a great man,” the victim’s nephew, Anthony Williams, told the Daily News shortly after the murder. He took care of the whole neighborhood. He cooked food for everybody. He gave it away to whoever needed it.”

Henry has three prior drug arrests, including one by the feds in 2016, police said.