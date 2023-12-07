Shooter caused over $20,000 worth of damage at Orange County school

Police are searching for a shooter who caused over $20,000 worth of damage to an Orange County high school.

On Monday morning at around 4:21 a.m., a suspect driving from the eastbound lanes of Edinger Avenue from Bristol Street stopped directly outside of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

They fired several shots toward the school, shattering windows, according to Santa Ana police.

The driver sped away from the scene after the shooting.

School staff members discovered 13 windows were shattered with a BB pellet gun, causing over $20,800 worth of damage.

The suspect remains at large. Their vehicle is described as a silver/light-colored four-door sedan. They were last seen driving eastbound on Edinger Avenue.

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. (Google Earth)

The suspect’s vehicle seen in a photo from a surveillance camera. The shooter is wanted for causing over $20,000 worth of damage at Mater Dei High School on Dec. 4, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

An image from a nearby security camera was released in hopes the public may recognize the vehicle.

Mater Dei is a private, co-ed Catholic high school known for its athletic programs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Wilson at 714-245-8551 or RashadWilson@santa-ana.org

