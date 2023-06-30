Shooter convicted in deadly double shooting that left elderly DeKalb woman pinned under car

A DeKalb County man is heading to prison for a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in January 2020.

Earlier this week, a jury convicted Gary Davis, 24, of malice murder, felony murder, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of aggravated assault.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Rue Fontaine condominium building after the shooting where he learned two people had been shot and an elderly woman had been pinned underneath a car that crashed into her bedroom.

Prosecutors say Christopher Eure, 25, and Khalil Winborn, 23, dropped someone off at the complex. When Eure began driving away, they say Davis ran up to the car and fired 16 shots into it, striking both Eure and Winborn.

Eure lost control of the car and it crashed into a 79-year-old woman’s home. Her son told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the car hit her bed and then hit his elderly mother where she was sitting in her recliner.

A stray bullet also went into an 11-year-old boy’s bedroom, but he was not hit.

Winborn and the elderly woman survived their injuries, but Eure died.

A witness inside the apartment where investigators found Davis after the shooting told them that he got a phone call at 9:20 p.m., grabbed a handgun and went outside. They say when Davis came back inside, he said something similar to, “This was how it was going to end anyways.”

Winborn told detectives he believed that Davis shot them because Davis believed Winborn was responsible for a home invasion at Davis’ mother’s home in August 2019.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 at 8:30 a.m.

