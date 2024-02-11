"Shooter is down" after reported shooting at Houston's Lakewood Church, sheriff says

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting at Houston's Lakewood Church Sunday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the reported shooting happened in the 3700 block of the Southwest Freeway, at Lakewood Church.

An early post from Lakewood Church on X said there was "an active situation involving shots fired" at the church.

Gonzalez said on social media the "shooter is down;" however, he added that it does appear that deputies fired shots, rather, other agencies fired.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said a child between the ages of 5 and 9 was also shot.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has been in contact with Houston Mayor John Whitmire and offered the "full support and resources" of the state, including the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to "help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act."

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston," Abbott said in a statement. "Places of worship are sacred."

The Houston Police Department said a family reunification area has been established in the Greenway Plaza area.

Lakewood Church, founded by Joel and Delores Osteen, is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.

This is a developing story.

