Violent crimes detectives hit the ground running after the holiday weekend. Their first task will be to find the person who pulled the trigger Sunday afternoon in Visalia.

Around 3:30 p.m. shots echoed in the 1000 block of West Buena Vista Avenue. The homes are located to the west of Wendy's and Panda Express off Dinuba Boulevard. Calls immediately began flooding into 911. Dispatchers sent patrol vehicles to shut down the street and preserve the crime scene.

Officers found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was responsive and rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia. Agent Henry Martinez said the victim is expected to live.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives took over the case and learned that the shooter may still be on the block. SWAT was called and search warrants were written to scour the homes and backyards for the shooter.

Detectives went home by home looking for the shooter.

The SWAT team and detectives didn't find the shooter and the case remains active, Martinez said. Detectives are hoping to use nearby surveillance video and witness testimony to identify the shooter.

A description of the assailant wasn't given.

Anyone with more information should call Detective Max Navo at 713-4234.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Shooter evades SWAT, victim survives gunshot wound in Visalia