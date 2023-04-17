Shooter fires at Atlanta home with 2 children inside, police say

A family is recovering after being surprised by the sound of gunfire at their home Sunday.

Atlanta police said at 4:30 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a home on Bicknell Street SW.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that someone had shot at his home while he and his two children were home.

Investigators found bullet holes on the outside of the home.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

