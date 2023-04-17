Shooter fires at Atlanta home with 2 children inside, police say
A family is recovering after being surprised by the sound of gunfire at their home Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Atlanta police said at 4:30 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a home on Bicknell Street SW.
When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that someone had shot at his home while he and his two children were home.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 Georgia counties among the fastest growing in the U.S., Census shows
Deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of cocaine, heroin in I-85 traffic stop
Alabama shooting: 4 killed, 28 injured during birthday party
Investigators found bullet holes on the outside of the home.
The motive behind the shooting has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: