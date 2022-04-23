Shooter fires at car on Beach Boulevard in middle of day, Police report

A shooter inside an open vehicle opened fire toward a car filled with five men on Beach Boulevard on Saturday around 12 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the shots fired struck one of the men in the back.

The man’s injury was not life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital with assistance from the other people in the car, police said.

A JSO spokesperson said the men are being interviewed, with the individuals stating they did not see who the shooter was, or where exactly they were located when the shooting happened.

The individuals say they were headed west on Beach Boulevard when a vehicle drove adjacent to their car beside them and started shooting.

The detective said it appears the shooting happened within roughly a mile of Grove Park Boulevard.

Investigators state they do not believe the shooting was random, but are searching to determine the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is provided.





