Shooter fires into Fresno home near high school, hitting victim multiple times

Fresno detectives were investigating an early morning shooting that left a man in critical condition on Thursday.

The victim was inside a home on California Avenue near Tulare Street when someone fired multiple rounds into the building about 3:45 a.m., officer Felipe Uribe said.

It appears the gunfire went through a window, which showed multiple holes, in the home across the street from Edison High School.

Uribe said it appears the shooter fired from the sidewalk outside the window before fleeing. No description on the shooter was available and police were still looking into any possible motive.

The victim was in critical condition from several wounds at a Fresno area hospital, he said.