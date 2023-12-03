Shooter headed to prison after fleeing driver kills pedestrian in Buffalo

Dec. 3—A Buffalo man was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role after a woman was struck by a vehicle he was shooting at in May.

Marlon D. Servance Jr., 23, of Buffalo was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 4 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the highest sustainable charges, on Aug. 4. His driver's license was revoked as part of his sentence.

About 9:45 p.m. May 23, Servance fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun at a victim while both were driving separate vehicles on Jefferson Avenue and Best Street in Buffalo.

Servance's actions caused the victim to drive recklessly as he was pursued on to Main Street. A pedestrian was subsequently hit by the victim's vehicle on Main Street near West Utica Street. Clara "Claire" Gomez, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano and Assistant District Attorney Noha A. Elnakib of the Major Crimes Unit.