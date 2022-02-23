Shooter injures 3 in Evans subdivision, ends own life

An investigation is underway in Columbia County after a man shot and injured three people, then shot at a deputy before killing himself.

Deputies responded to a home on Fairfield Way in the Halifax North subdivision after reports of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, there had been a conflict or argument a couple of weeks ago in South Carolina between the deceased man and a 25-year-old Beech Island man, who is renting the Fairfield Way home.

On Tuesday, the shooter, 20, arrived at the Fairfield Way home where an argument ensued between him and the 25-year-old. The sheriff's office was called and a deputy responded.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooter fired multiple rounds outside the home toward the 25-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a deputy. According to the sheriff's office, the 25-year-old man also fired multiple rounds toward the shooter.

All three people have non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. The deputy, who was not injured, fired one shot from his service weapon but did not strike the shooter, who then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Team is investigating the use of force incident because the deputy fired his service weapon during the call.

Considering harming yourself? Ask for help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide confidential support and resources for those considering suicide and their loved ones. 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Shooting in Evans GA: 3 injured, suspect ends own life