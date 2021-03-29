Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. appears in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Miller, an avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial. The appeal from Miller is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was convicted of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges in August 2015. (Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool, File)
MARGARET STAFFORD
·2 min read

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — An avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed him to represent himself at trial.

The appeal from Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday. He was convicted of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges in August 2015.

Miller's attorneys argue that the Johnson County Court judge who oversaw his trial should not have allowed him to represent himself. They say the judge did not consider whether Miller had mental health issues that would make him incompetent to represent himself in a complex capital case.

Miller, from Aurora, Missouri, also argues that the judge should have allowed him to present mitigating evidence during the penalty phase, and that the death penalty itself is unconstitutional.

Miller, who is also known as Frazier Glenn Close, testified during trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jews before he died. He said at the time that he didn't expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

All of his victims were Christians.

During the trial, Miller frequently interrupted proceedings with outbursts aimed at the judge, jury and prosecutor. After he was convicted, he said he didn't care if he was sentenced to death.

In his closing arguments during the penalty phase, Miller spent nearly an hour complaining that Jewish people were running the government, media and Federal Reserve. He yelled “Heil Hitler” when he was sentenced to death.

Miller is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran on a white-power platform during campaigns for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said. Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement. Detectives said Green left the convenience store and set his apartment on fire, according to the statement.

  • Letters to the Editor: Oh look, more of the same debate on mass shootings. Only in America

    There's only so much readers can say about mass shootings, even though they happen with alarming frequency in this country.

  • Australian prime minister's tears not enough to dampen fury over sex abuse scandal

    Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison took to the lectern with a tear in his eye. His voice appeared to shake as he finally spoke on the sex abuse scandal engulfing his parliament and triggering a public reckoning over toxic masculinity. “I acknowledge that many Australians, especially women, believe that I have not heard them," said Mr Morrison, who carefully cultivates an image as an affable suburban family man. "That greatly distresses me. I have been doing a lot of listening over this past month." There has certainly been plenty for him to listen to. In what he has described as a "traumatic month" for the country's political class, Brittany Higgins, a former political advisor to Mr Morrison's ruling centre-right Liberal Party, went public with allegations that she was raped in a minister’s office by a colleague in 2019. She further alleged that she received no support from within the government. Shortly afterwards it was revealed that the country’s top law officer, Attorney General Christian Porter, had been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The woman contacted police in 2019 to pursue an investigation, but took her own life last year. Mr Morrison has admitted that he did not read an anonymous letter sent to him detailing the accusations, which Mr Porter denies. The two sets of allegations sparked nationwide demonstrations earlier this month by women demanding an end to violence and harassment. Further outrage has now been stoked by reports that surfaced last Monday that Liberal Party employees had filmed themselves having sex in Parliament House, and that one had masturbated on a female MP's desk.

  • Romanian police investigate death threats against prominent Jewish actor

    Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ and runs the Jewish State Theatre in Bucharest, published an email she received in which the author threatens to violently kill Morgenstern and her children, as well as set fire to the Jewish theatre and its staff. The email was signed "on behalf of the far right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR)", although its leader George Simion condemned the threat, saying it was not issued by the party, and urged authorities to quickly find and punish its author.

  • If Matthew McConaughey Runs for Office, Which Role Should He Reprise for the Campaign Trail?

    He's a political mystery. But his movie roles have some clues about what kind of politician he'd be.

  • Every Quentin Tarantino Film Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos)

    There are few modern filmmakers with a voice as distinctive as Quentin Tarantino’s, a former video-store clerk who transformed his movie love into blockbuster, arthouse, genre-redefining masterpieces that kept grindhouse cinema alive while pushing nostalgia in bold directions. With a career spanning 27 years and ten feature films (depending on how you count), Tarantino has made an indelible mark on cinema. And his hard-hitting, playful directorial style has, in all that time, made good films great, great films classics, and the faults in bad films sometimes harder to recognize. Here, then, are Quentin Tarantino’s films from “Reservoir Dogs” to “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood,” ranked from the very worst to the very, very best: 10. “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” (2019) Sharon Tate is a meaningless footnote in her own life story in Quentin Tarantino’s baffling and insulting ode to 1960s Hollywood. Tate is played by Margot Robbie, who is criminally underutilized, and takes a backseat to a fictional, mediocre actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio and his stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. They worry about their careers and mock Bruce Lee for two hours, until the film builds to a cruel, misogynistic Manson Family climax that finally reveals the true reason the film exists: to be a shameless self-insert fantasy. “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” is far and away Tarantino’s most immature motion picture, a non-stop nostalgia fetish parade with no demonstrable respect for the real-life tragedies it portrays. 9. “The Hateful Eight” (2015) Quentin Tarantino’s 70mm one-location parlor mystery is chockablock with excellent performances and his signature, sparkling dialogue. But he seems all-too-eager to exploit the horrors of hatred and all-too-reticent to come to any meaningful conclusions about them. “The Hateful Eight” is a gruesome story about despicable human beings, trapped in a Wild West rest stop, whose lifetimes of violence catch up with them over the course of an evening. The dynamite ensemble — Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, et al — makes a meal of the screenplay, but in the end all we’re left with is a disappointing and mean-spirited punchline, which argues that the only way men can overcome their racism is to find common ground in their misogyny. 8. “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004) The second installment of Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” — which was released theatrically in two parts, so that’s how we’ll review it — is gutsier than the first, but also less cohesive. The Bride (Uma Thurman) continues her roaring rampage of revenge with increasingly episodic adventures, as she fights her one-eyed nemesis Elle (Daryl Hannah) and Bill’s brother Bud (Michael Madsen). But after the bravura finale of “Vol. 1,” the momentum never picks up again, and we’re stuck watching digressive subplots about menial strip-club maintenance and flimsy excuses for Michael Parks play multiple roles. A few great battles, a memorable flashback training sequence with the iconic Gordon Liu, and David Carradine’s greatest (albeit short) performance make it worth watching, but it’s hard to deny that Tarantino simply front-loaded his two-part grindhouse homage. 7 1/2. “The Man From Hollywood” from “Four Rooms” (1995) The oft-overlooked anthology comedy “Four Rooms” features humorous vignettes from Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez and (obviously) Tarantino. Although the installments are hit-and-miss (Rodriguez’s is the best), Tarantino’s “The Man from Hollywood” is a deft little experiment in suspense. Tim Roth plays a hapless bellboy who’s enlisted to chop off someone’s finger if, as Tarantino himself explains at length, they can’t get a Zippo lighter to ignite ten times in a row. It’s an awful lot of build-up for a delectably amusing finale, subverting the Hitchcockian concept of cinematic tension in favor of whimsical, unexpected realism. 7. “Death Proof” (2007) Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez each directed a 1970s throwback for “Grindhouse,” a double-feature event which also featured trailers by Edgar Wright and Rob Zombie. But unlike Rodriguez’s “Planet Terror,” which was bigger and crazier than its source material, Tarantino’s “Death Proof” accurately recreates the low-budget, talky aesthetic of films that could only afford to have two cool set pieces. The story of Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell), a misogynist who kills women with his specially modified car, gets lost in its own dialogue but features one of the greatest car chases ever filmed, with stunt legend Zoe Bell, playing herself, strapped to the hood of a car most of the time. However, in light of the behind-the-scenes events of “Kill Bill,” which are uncomfortably reminiscent of the events of “Death Proof,” the film ultimately feels comes across more creepy (in a bad way) than thrilling. 6. “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) Tarantino’s first (finished) feature is a heist film where we never see the heist, and instead flash back and forth between the planning stages and the tragic aftermath, where almost everyone is dead and nobody knows who’s responsible. Although it’s very similar to Ringo Lam’s “City on Fire,” the film became a statement of purpose for Tarantino, establishing his vision of a criminal underworld full of chatty, violent, macho posturers who aren’t nearly as cool, or as bulletproof, as they think they are. Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen give iconic performances in this smart, low-budget ensemble thriller. 5. “Django Unchained” (2012) The Oscar-winning western “Django Unchained” takes the racist dialogue Tarantino frequently writes, gives it to horrible people, and then lets Jamie Foxx brutally murder them. Foxx plays the title character, a freed slave turned bounty hunter who teams up with mentor Dr. King Schulz (Christoph Waltz) to rescue Django’s wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from a monstrously hateful southern dandy, Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). The grindhouse story structure helps Tarantino’s sprawling saga of violent justice stay focused, and the wall-to-wall excellent performances help elevate the material further. One of Tarantino’s most satisfying films. 4. “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003) Uma Thurman’s quest for stylish, violent vengeance begins in a breathless action movie, filled with fantastic fight choreography, unforgettable set pieces and fascinating characters. Although the story doesn’t conclude until later, and “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” ends on a cliffhanger, the film feels impressively complete. It’s every awesome 1970s movie mashed together, bound by an infectious love for the medium. Tarantino seems desperate to push every disparate, underappreciated genre to its artistic and technical limits, and his love for his source material is infectious. 3. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) Tarantino takes a chainsaw to history in this rousing, fascinating World War II drama. Mélanie Laurent stars as the Jewish owner of a movie house in Paris, who plans to assassinate Hitler when he attends the premiere of a new Nazi propaganda film. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and his ragtag band of Jewish soldiers are taking Nazi scalps behind enemy lines, and the mesmerically evil Hans Landa (Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz) tries to play them all for suckers. Unlike the insulting “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood,” the historical revisionism in “Inglourious Basterds” comes across as empowering, celebrating the heroic power of cinema and giving WWII an unexpectedly cathartic — though highly implausible — Hollywood climax. 2. “Pulp Fiction” (1994) The second film from Quentin Tarantino solidified the filmmaker’s distinctive storytelling style and ushered in a torrential wave of imitators, making films full of fast-talking, pop culture-savvy criminals. “Pulp Fiction” did it best, and this series of interconnected stories (about ill-fated hitmen, an ill-fated boxer, and an ill-fated gangster’s wife) doesn’t feel like an empty style exercise. It’s as though Tarantino and co-writer Roger Avery tore away the artifice of genre cinema and forced all the archetypal characters to reveal their previously unexplored humanity. Crime was no longer alluring and mysterious, it was everyday and familiar, and — surprise! — we love it that way. “Pulp Fiction” reintroduced the moviegoing community to crime cinema, and neither the community nor the medium have been the same since. 1. “Jackie Brown” (1997) Tarantino’s films have always been about exposing the hidden depths in seemingly shallow cinema, but when he finally had a story with actual depth — courtesy of Elmore Leonard, on whose novel “Rum Punch” this was based — he knew enough to let it ride. Pam Grier gives an all-time great performance as a flight attendant caught between a smuggler, an ATF agent and an amorous bail bondsman. Her chemistry with Oscar-nominee Robert Forster is genuine and rich, and Samuel L. Jackson’s performance as a criminal who refuses to admit he’s not a mastermind is unpredictable and unforgettable. Meanwhile, Tarantino’s deft direction lifts the multi-perspective racetrack centerpiece from Stanley Kubrick’s “The Killing,” infusing Leonard’s story with his own distinctive preoccupations. “Jackie Brown” is Tarantino’s smartest, his most earnest and — in a subtle way (rarely the auteur’s strong suit) — his most beautiful motion picture to date. Read original story Every Quentin Tarantino Film Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

    Who have NFL draft analysts sent to the Chiefs in recent mock drafts?

  • Shannon Ryan: No. 1 seed Michigan deserves more attention after advancing to the Elite Eight. ‘We’re grinding, man,’ coach Juwan Howard said, ‘and we’re doing it collectively.’

    INDIANAPOLIS — In a bracket littered by low seeds, the inevitability of a Gonzaga-Baylor national championship — No. 1 seed versus No. 1 seed — seemed to emerge as the true gems. The top two overall seeds on Selection Sunday have looked dominant in the NCAA Tournament. Discussions about Michigan in national sports shows have basically relegated the Wolverines as a 1B seed. On Sunday, the ...

  • Viola Davis Raves About Portraying 'Goddess' Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

    "Sometimes someone doesn't live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it's quite frightening," Viola Davis said

  • A Supreme Court ruling affirming Canada's carbon tax opens the door for a startup explosion

    Last week the Canadian Supreme Court ruled that the national government's plan to tax carbon emissions was legal in a decision that could have significant implications for the nation's climate-focused startup companies. The ruling put an end to roughly two years of legal challenges and could set the stage for a boom in funding and commercial support for Canadian startup companies developing technologies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to investors and entrepreneurs representing some of the world's largest utilities and petrochemical companies. "The high price on carbon has the potential to make Canada a powerhouse for scaling up breakthrough decarbonization technologies and for deploying solutions like carbon capture, industrial electrification, and hydrogen electrolysis," said one investor who works with a fund that backs startups on behalf of large energy businesses.

  • NASCAR Ran One Total Lap on Dirt Before Giving Up and Trying Again

    NASCAR tried to get back on track as quickly as possible after a rain delay, but the muddy surface made racing impossible.

  • Stanley Tucci and Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson pushed back on Prince William being named 'world's sexiest bald man'

    The Sun reported survey results on the "world's sexiest bald men." Stanley Tucci, who didn't make the list of contenders, had a comical response.

  • Amazon hit with lawsuit over claims that it failed to provide employees with required 30-minute lunch breaks

    A former Amazon worker has made multiple allegations against the tech company, mainly centred around lunch breaks and rest periods.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Accused of Racism in Ad Signed by Leaders of Black-Owned Media Companies

    In a full-page ad in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press, the leaders of Black-owned media companies — including Byron Allen and Ice Cube — accused General Motors CEO Mary Barra of racism for refusing to meet with them to discuss advertising opportunities. According to the Detroit Free Press, the ad, which was signed by the heads […]

  • Bernie’s Lost on Space

    Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders really wants billionaire space entrepreneur Elon Musk to stay on the ground. “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy,” Sanders recently tweeted, responding to Musk’s Twitter pledge to make human civilization multiplanetary. Despite space exploration’s stirring, pathbreaking history and the incredible possibilities for its future, Sanders’s views on space are increasingly common among social-justice activists and may soon control public policy — despite the math not adding up. You could end NASA and liquidate all of SpaceX, yet barely make a dent in financing a single year of the anti-poverty budget which U.S. taxpayers have been funding since the 1960s. NASA spent $22 billion last year and SpaceX’s total value is around $75 billion. Meanwhile, the kind of government anti-poverty programs on which Sanders wants to spend Musk’s money already cost taxpayers around $393 billion a year. But even that is chump change relative to the $97 trillion agenda Sanders campaigned on. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to calculate that liquidating all of SpaceX would only fund 0.073 percent of Sanders’s proposals. But Sanders’s anti-spaceflight fantasies might come true under a Biden administration, given the growing influence of those who believe that space exploration and social justice are incompatible. According to Pew Research, 72 percent of Americans think it is essential for the U.S. to remain a world leader in space. Yet leftist opposition to space travel could soon reign supreme at NASA, despite being out of step with public opinion and basic budgetary math. Under President Obama, activists succeeded at shifting money away from the functional parts of NASA, like its robotic-exploration program, planetary-science programs, technological-development programs, and many future Mars missions, to areas that produce nothing tangible, such as the environmental sciences program and “outreach.” This was done all without saving any money. NASA was actually reduced to holding bake sales to try to convince lawmakers to save defunded programs. Things briefly turned around under the last administration, which increased NASA’s budget from $19.65 billion in 2017 to $23.3 billion in 2021. Given the Left’s tendency to reflexively dismiss any policy connected to former President Trump, Biden may well slash the budget and return to the policies of the Obama years. Furthermore, there is an ascendant movement in academia to label the pursuit of space exploration “racist.” The anti–space travel strand of critical race theory has spilled out of the ivory tower and into everyday leftist circles, prompting the Washington Post to explain “How imperialism shaped the race to the Moon” and The Nation to ask, “Is Spaceflight Colonialism?” Woke bureaucrats inside of NASA are already using President Biden’s election to abandon plans to return to the moon and send astronauts to Mars. Their new goal is to comply with woke dogma and focus on pleasing anticolonial theorists and ethnic-studies activists rather than launching spacecraft. Renaming astronomical objects and space centers may soon take priority at NASA over scientific research and space travel. “You could argue that the effort to colonize space is likely to involve new forms of inequality: shifts in tax revenues and administrative priorities devoted to that,” Michael Ralph, an anthropology professor at NYU, said in a quote for an article entitled “The Racist Language of Space Exploration.” He considered this distinct from “[supporting] other social institutions that benefit people like health care, education, infrastructure.” Similarly, Kimberley McKinson, an anthropology professor at CUNY, asked, “How should Americans understand SpaceX’s goal of space colonization in a world now indelibly changed by the killing of [George] Floyd?” She elaborated that endeavors by “wealthy White men,” including Musk, “to colonize Mars and their fantasies for the future of humankind must be understood in the context of the racialized histories of colonization on Earth.” Space terminology “tends to still be colonial: ‘colonizing Mars’ and ‘exploring’ and ‘developing,’ for example,” Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a physics professor at the University of New Hampshire, told Gizmodo. “These are deeply fraught terms that have traditionally referred to problematic behaviors by imperialists with those that we would call ‘indigenous’ and ‘people of color’ often on the receiving end of violent activities.” The result of the Left’s anti-spaceflight views has been stagnation. NASA has not been able to send astronauts to space on its own since July 2011. Before SpaceX, the United States humiliatingly had to pay Russia $90 million dollars per American astronaut to get access to the International Space Station (ISS). It’s a sign of the decline of American expertise in space that the U.S. paid 84 percent of the cost to build the ISS in the first place, but now has to ask the Russians, our onetime space-race rivals, for a ride. The deal was not only embarrassing but also dangerous, since the Russian rockets used to transport American astronauts were built with faulty metal that has since been recalled by Moscow. Additionally, Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin threatened to cut off American access to space, saying, “I propose that the United States delivers its astronauts to the ISS with the help of a trampoline.” Almost everything involved in the Russian space industry is run by Roscosmos — a corrupt government body that has individuals targeted by U.S. sanctions serving on its board. Nonetheless, in a twist no doubt offensive to Sanders and his progressive ilk, Musk’s reusable rockets have resolved America’s space-access problem. SpaceX made its first commercial orbital crew launch in May 2020, transporting NASA astronauts to the ISS for a relative bargain at $55 million per head, according to NASA’s Office of the Inspector General. Musk has demonstrated that the American private sector can do what its government cannot. The first launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket costs around $62 million while the second launch of the same booster costs only $15 million. If NASA’s public sector Space Shuttles were around today, each would cost more than $1.6 billion per launch, more than 29 times the price of a Falcon 9’s initial launch. This is all the more impressive given that government estimates suggested developing new launch vehicles for NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative would cost as much as $500 billion and take three decades. SpaceX did the same job almost 1,700 times cheaper and about eight times faster, spending $300 million to develop the Falcon 9 in a little over four years. That’s a great example of the private sector’s ability to out-compete government bureaucracy. And exactly the kind of free-market success story that Sanders and his fellow anti-capitalists wouldn’t acknowledge if it were written in the sky.

  • Vaccines haven't cured loneliness in New York nursing homes

    Vaccines have begun saving lives in New York's nursing homes, but they haven't yet cured another crisis caused by the pandemic: loneliness. Persistently high rates of COVID-19 have left the majority of the state's nursing homes off limits to visitors, despite relaxed guidance meant to help reopen them. A little more than half of the state’s 616 nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

  • 'Excited for this new chapter': Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

    Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The two shared they "couldn't be more excited."

  • Super-cold thunderstorm sets temperature record

    An American satellite records a temperature of -111C at the top of a powerful Pacific storm.

  • Amazon has built an unbreakable monopoly in video game streaming

    Twitch's features are nothing special, but it'll take something really special for another platform to steal Twitch's crown.

  • ‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Republicans Love Guns More Than People They Don’t Know

    "Background checks are a great start but shouldn’t we also do current checks? Like, what are these guys up to now?"