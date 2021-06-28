Shooter who killed 2 in Winthrop appears to have acted alone, DA says
Officials say trauma resources are available for members of the community after a retired state trooper and Air Force veteran were fatally shot.
Officials say trauma resources are available for members of the community after a retired state trooper and Air Force veteran were fatally shot.
There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.
“He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma
“I see it as a tremendous crisis. It’s not going to go away in a year or two," said Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
The FBI obtained a warrant to search a Pennsylvania cave for fabled Civil War gold without permission of state officials over concerns they would claim it as lost property, court documents show.
Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol
Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.
A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.
These “America’s Got Talent” favorites say the encounter left them emotionally traumatized and scared. From Toriano Porter:
Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to tamp down talk of a recent crime surge in the United States despite a double-digit spike in the number of shooting deaths in her home city.
An Amber Alert was issued after the girl was reportedly abducted Saturday night.
The alleged peeping Tom reportedly wrestled the mother's gun out of her hands, prompting the father to fire his weapon.
Erick De Moura, a resident of the Champlain Towers South complex, was planning to sleep home the night of the tragic collapse, but his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, insisted that he stay over at her house.
It led to an even more grisly discovery.
Mark Meadows reportedly said ‘We can’t organize that’ after Trump told supporters he’d march, according to LandslideUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Shawn Thew/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was publi
Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.
In a letter, Allison Mack apologized for exposing others to "the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man" ahead of her sentencing.
The shooting left a 13-year-old girl dead in March.
As historians start the process of sifting through the Trump administration and how it affects current events, a new book is shedding light on the influence Ivanka Trump had with her father during his presidency. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta’s new book Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History […]
Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.