Shooter who killed 3 in New Mexico armed with AR-15, at least 2 more guns: police

The teenage shooter who unleashed carnage in a New Mexico neighborhood, killing three and wounding six more, was armed with three guns, including an AR-15, police said.

Residents were milling about Brookside Park in Farmington — a city 50 miles outside of New Mexico’s four corners state border with Colorado, Utah and Arizona — when gunfire erupted Monday morning. Authorities initially received reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Responding officers encountered the 18-year-old suspect within minutes of arriving on the scene.

The gunman, whose name has not yet been released, was shot at least once by police and died, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video Monday night.

“It’s just a devastating day,” he said, adding that the shooting was “honestly one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”

Authorities are still working to understand what exactly triggered the violence.

“At this point it appears to be purely random, that there was no schools, no churches and no individuals targeted,” Hebbe said. “During the course of the event, the suspect roamed throughout the neighborhood up to a quarter of a mile. At least six houses and three cars were shot in the course of the event, as the suspect randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at.”

Six people were also wounded, including two police officers — one a Farmington officer and the other a member of the state police, according to authorities. The state police officer remained hospitalized Tuesday while the Farmington officer was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

Another three people, identified only as “civilians” were fatally struck in the gunfire.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was praying for the families of the victims and that it “serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day.”

Farmington’s mayor, Nate Duckett, echoed the sentiment, adding that the bloodshed “has left us reeling in anguish and disbelief.”

