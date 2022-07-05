The Shooter Who Killed Seven People At A 4th Of July Parade Fired More Than 70 Rounds, Police Said

The shooter who opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois — killing seven and injuring more than 30 others — fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, authorities said on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man, Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody Monday evening and has been described as a person of interest. He remained in custody on Tuesday, and no motive for the shooting has been identified, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Officials said on Tuesday afternoon announced that a seventh person had died from their injuries, the AP reported.

Though Crimo has not been charged in connection with the shooting, law enforcement officials said they believed he purchased the "high-powered rifle" legally and "preplanned this attack for several weeks." The rifle was fired from the roof of a nearby business, which authorities believe the shooter accessed by climbing the ladder of a fire escape.

Following the attack, the shooter evaded police, sparking an intense search. During this time, Covelli said Crimo disguised himself in women's clothing "to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with other people who were fleeing the chaos." He then walked to his mother's house, where he borrowed her car. An individual who saw the vehicle called 911, at which point police found and apprehended him.

A YouTube video from the Chicago Sun-Times showed paradegoers running after hearing gunshots erupt in the middle of the event at around 10:14 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Nancy Rotering called it "the bloodiest day that we have ever experienced in Highland Park" and said flags would be flown at half-mast. The suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago is home to about 30,000 people.

"Our community, like so many before us, is devastated," Rotering wrote. "It’s impossible to imagine the pain of this kind of tragedy until it happens in your backyard. ... A mass shooting such as this casts a much wider net of agony than what the public is typically exposed to; it’s a crisis that devastates entire families and communities in a single moment and we know will take time to heal."

In an NBC interview Tuesday morning, Rotering said she does not "believe he was previously known to police" but added she personally knew the person of interest as a child, when he was a Cub Scout and she was a troop leader. "It's one of those things where you step back and you say, 'What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful, to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?'" she said.

Two of the six victims have been identified so far. Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather in his 70s who attended the parade with his family, was killed after three bullets struck him, his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told the New York Post.

“It could’ve been major. He took three bullets, and those bullets could have been aimed at either me or my boyfriend,” she said, calling her grandfather a “lifesaver.”

Toledo was not keen on going to the parade but went with his family because he was disabled and required around-the-clock care, the New York Times reported. He used a wheelchair and had other medical issues after being hit by a car in Highland Park a few years ago, and he'd recently moved back to the US after living in Mexico so that his family could care for him, according to the Times.

“What was suppose[d] to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all,” Xochil wrote in a GoFundMe.

He had eight children and many more grandchildren, Xochil wrote, describing him as “a loving man, creative, adventurous and funny.”

Another granddaughter, Kimberly Rangel, said the family was broken by Toledo’s death. “I think you hear about these things on the news all the time, but you don’t expect it to happen so close to home, and especially to your family,” she told CBS Chicago. “It’s all kind of affected us really hard.”

The North Shore Congregation Israel also identified Jacki Sundheim, a former preschool teacher, as a victim. Sundheim was a “lifelong congregant” and “cherished member” of its staff, NSCI said in a statement.

“Jacki was senselessly gunned down watching a parade that’s she’s been to her entire life just two towns north,” her nephew, Luke Sundheim wrote on Facebook.His aunt was “one of the kindest people you’d ever meet,” he wrote, and she had “endless love” for her husband and daughter.

“The world lost a truly special person and I’m both furious and incredibly sad that I won’t be able to spend any more time with her,” he continued. “I love America, but this can not keep happening to innocent loving people.”

Crimo had an extensive online footprint, both as himself and as his rapper alter ego, “Awake the Rapper.” Many of his posts featured images of violence and firearms. Although his YouTube channel had been removed as of Monday night, the Daily Beast reported that a number of his music videos contained depictions of a school shooting and a firefight with police. According to NBC News, he was the administrator of a Discord server in which he made posts referencing suicide. Images of his archived Twitter account seen by BuzzFeed News show that he attended a Trump rally dressed as the character from the Where’s Waldo? books. At one point he posed for a photo wrapped in a Trump flag.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of July 5, at least 22,434 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Ellie Hall contributed reporting to this story.

