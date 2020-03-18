Gunfire broke out inside a Medic ambulance early Wednesday on Woodlawn Road, resulting in the death of a man being treated by paramedics, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No paramedics were injured by gunfire, police said in a release.

The incident happened at 3:46 a.m. at the Day’s Inn, in the 100 block of East Woodlawn Road, the release said.

Investigators say an on-site security guard at the hotel called 911 about a disturbance involving at least two individuals, officials said.

“MEDIC was also dispatched to the scene to treat one of the individuals involved in the disturbance,” the release said.

“While MEDIC personnel were treating the victim in their ambulance, the suspect shot the victim. Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody.”

The victim died at the scene, police said in a tweet.

Investigators told the Observer’s news partner WBTV the ambulance was called after one of “five or six people” gathered in the hotel parking lot reported shortness of breath.

The station says the ailing man “requested a friend to come assist him” in the ambulance, and when Medic staff denied the request “the suspect left, came back and shot the victim several times.”

Homicide detectives are searching for witnesses, the release said. Anyone with information can call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.