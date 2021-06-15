Shooter kills two co-workers and injures two others at Alabama factory

An employee at a northeastern Alabama fire hydrant factory killed two colleagues and injured two others at their workplace early Monday before driving to a nearby town and killing himself, according to police.

The unidentified shooter shot the other employees at the Mueller plant in Albertville at 2:30 a.m. and left the scene in a vehicle, police said.

“The person believed to be the shooter and the vehicle were located just before 6 a.m. this morning in the area of Carlisle Street in Guntersville,” Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said. “The person was deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no danger to the public. Guntersville Police are handling the scene in Guntersville.”

The two wounded people were taken to a local hospital, and their conditions were not immediately reported.

The shooter’s motive was unknown, Smith said in a press release.

The victims have not yet been identified by officials, but a woman identified her grandson, 27-year-old Michael Lee Dobbins, as one of those who were killed.

“He was fixing to buy a home, and he wanted to buy a car for his girlfriend,” Ann Walters of Boaz said of Dobbins, according to AL.com. “He was a perfect gentleman, everybody will tell you. He was good to everybody and put his family first.”

The scene of the shooting is secure and is being processed, police said.

“There is no threat to surrounding area as the shooter has been located," the Albertville Police Department posted on Facebook. "Businesses in the industrial park are safe to conduct business as normal.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Albertville Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

