Shooter at Large After 3 Killed in Denver
Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a Denver storefront, local police said. “Preliminary information indicates that there was a party at an industrial storefront where there’s evidence indicating shots were fired from at least two firearms,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. Five shooting victims were “self-transported” to local hospitals. Two were later pronounced dead with the others expected to survive. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.