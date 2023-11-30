Shooter at large after man is killed with a shot to the head in Broward, police say

The person who killed a man with a shot to the head in Lauderhill has not been arrested, police said Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lauderhill officers rushed to a strip mall, 1190 North State Road 7, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting, police said in a news release. At the scene, they saw an unidentified man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

“The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspect(s) at this time,” police said.

As of Thursday morning, the shooter had not been arrested, police spokeswoman Sgt. Parys Thomas told the Miami Herald.

This article will be updated as more details are available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700. To remain anonymous, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.