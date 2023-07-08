Shooter on moped kills one and injures three others while firing at random in Queens, reports say

One person was killed and three others wounded in a string of shootings allegedly perpetrated by a man on a moped in Queens.

The suspect allegedly began shooting at pedestrians and people in cars before noon on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Hours later police confirmed that the suspected shooter was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The first victim is said to be an 86-year-old man who was shot in the back multiple times in the Richmond Hills neighbourhood at 11.28am. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A 63-year-old man was then shot in the shoulder blocks away at 11.37am, followed by a 61-year-old man shot in the torso at around 11.40am.

A third wounded victim was also reported, but authorities did not provide any details.

A business owner near the scene of the first shooting said he saw the suspect ride by on a moped.

“I saw just somebody in front of my store coming on the scooter and he did a U-turn and he loaded his gun and he just started shooting,” Zoom Zoom Wireless owner Jasvir Singh told the New York Daily News.

“I mean everybody is scared. Everybody is in shock.”