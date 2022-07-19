Shooter must remain in jail unless he posts bail

Jul. 19—A man accused of firing at an alleged thief in rural Jacksonville has been ordered to remain in the Jackson County Jail on an attempted murder charge unless he comes up with 10% of his $250,000 bail.

Douglas Brinton Walker, 64, made his initial appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday on attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and weapon use charges accusing him of shooting a man Saturday night identified by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office as James Grant Hoffman during what Walker said was a dispute over items stolen from him.

At the hearing, Judge Pro Tem Paul Moser appointed a defense lawyer for Walker and placed a "no matrix" hold at the Jackson County Jail prohibiting early release due to overcrowding.

Walker, police said, set up a roadblock near the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road outside Jacksonville city limits at about 10 p.m. Saturday during a dispute over items stolen outside the area, according to a new advisory over the weekend from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Police allege Walker fired three shots while trying to stop Hoffman from driving a vehicle on the public road. Hoffman was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hoffman was a patient at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center listed in fair condition, said Asante spokeswoman Lauren Van Sickle.

Walker remained an inmate in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.