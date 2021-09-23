A Shooter Opened Fire At A Kroger Grocery Store In Tennessee, Killing One Person And Injuring At Least 12 Others

A man opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee Thursday afternoon, shooting 13 people.

Currently 12 people have "very serious injuries," and one is dead, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

"With a broken heart, I have to stand here before you today," said Lane in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Lane said the shooter had died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices, and they were doing what they were trained to do,” Lane said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the supermarket in Collierville, a suburb of Memphis.

"He shot off about 12 shots as I got to my car," wrote Jason Lusk, who'd been at the supermarket and posted some videos from the scene on Facebook.

Multiple videos and photos on social media show a man on the roof of the supermarket with a gun, but it is unlikely that was the shooter. At the press conference, Lane said that police had "extradited an employee from Kroger from the roof."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is the leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of September, at least 32,495 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The injured victims are being treated at multiple area hospitals.

