Shooter opens fire at Boise shopping mall, killing two before exchanging fire with police

A gunman opened fire at a mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, leaving four people injured and two dead. Police arrived on scene within minutes and exchanged fire with the suspect, leaving the shooter in critical condition. Carter Evans reports.

  • 2 killed, police officer among 5 injured in Idaho mall shooting

    Officers responded to Boise Towne Square mall and encountered a person matching the suspect; gunfire ensued, an officer was injured, and the suspect was later detained.

  • Police give update on deadly shooting at Boise mall

    At least two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police officials said Monday. A suspect is in custody.

  • 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall

    Two people were killed and four others, including a local police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Idaho’s capital. A suspect was critically injured and taken into custody, police said.

  • Two killed, four wounded in Idaho shooting

    Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho on Monday, according to authorities.Officers arriving on the scene "encountered an individual matching the suspect's description," leading to an exchange of gunfire that left one officer injured and led to the arrest of the shooter.Official details were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time."We are still actively clearing the mall to both look for any additional concerns and any additional victims. But at this time, we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident."No information about the suspect was given, nor were any of the victims identified.The chief also declined to elaborate on any motive behind the shooting.One shopper told local media he was in the shopping mall's food court when he heard five to eight shots ring out, and that security personnel ushered him from the entrance before police arrived.Boise Towne Square is located on the western end of Idaho's capital and most populous metropolitan area, with some 250,000 residents.

  • 'Don’t think I’ll ever step foot in that mall again': Boise, Idaho, shooting leaves 2 dead; suspect arrested

    2 people are dead and 5 others are injured, including a police officer, after a shopping mall shooting in Boise, Idaho, authorities announced Monday

  • 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Idaho mall

    At least two people were killed and four were injured following a shooting at a mall in Boise, the city's police department said Monday. The suspected shooter is in custody. Carter Evans has the details.

  • Idaho was never immune to mass shootings. What will we do after Boise Towne Square?

    Tonight, we mourn those lost at the Boise Towne Square mass shooting. Tomorrow, we need to figure out how to stop it from happening again. | Editorial

  • 2 Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Boise Mall

    “I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said Monday.

