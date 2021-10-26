Shooter opens fire at Boise shopping mall, killing two before exchanging fire with police

Reuters Videos

Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho on Monday, according to authorities.Officers arriving on the scene "encountered an individual matching the suspect's description," leading to an exchange of gunfire that left one officer injured and led to the arrest of the shooter.Official details were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time."We are still actively clearing the mall to both look for any additional concerns and any additional victims. But at this time, we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident."No information about the suspect was given, nor were any of the victims identified.The chief also declined to elaborate on any motive behind the shooting.One shopper told local media he was in the shopping mall's food court when he heard five to eight shots ring out, and that security personnel ushered him from the entrance before police arrived.Boise Towne Square is located on the western end of Idaho's capital and most populous metropolitan area, with some 250,000 residents.