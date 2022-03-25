Shooter who paralyzed woman at Moraine Red Roof Inn gets more prison time

A man convicted of attempted murder twice for shooting two people in a period of days will be in prison until he’s more than 80 years old.

Shaquille Shackleford, 29, shot Marshell Gillis in the back multiple times in Moraine in 2020, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened on May 8 at the Red Roof Inn on Dryden Road.

>> PREVIOUS: Red Roof Inn shooter guilty of attempted murder for 2nd time

Shackleford was convicted on charges of attempted murder and other felonies for shooting Gillis.

Gillis was in the courtroom for today’s sentencing.

Montgomery County Judge Gerald Parker sentenced Shackleford to 34 to 40.5 years in prison for the shooting at the hotel.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened after Shackleford got into an argument with his girlfriend in the back seat of the car Gillis was driving.

“Marshell had never met the defendant or his girlfriend prior to this night,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Weber said. “During their drive to the hotel, the defendant and his girlfriend began fighting in the back seat and at some point, the fight turned physical. The defendant was angry and armed with a loaded handgun.”

That’s when Weber said Shackleford began firing into the back of the driver’s seat where Marshell was sitting.

“He didn’t just fire a warning shot, he fired his weapon at least seven times, as evidenced by the casings left behind, as well as the numerous bullet holes in Marshell’s back,” Weber said.

Shackleford was previous sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he shot another man nine times on Speice Avenue in Dayton just a few days after the Moraine shooting.

“Again, the defendant was angry and in a verbal altercation...when he pulled out a gun and began firing,” prosecutors said.

Parker tacked on today’s sentencing to the end of his previous one, meaning he will be in prison until he’s at least 83 years old.



