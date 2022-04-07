Shooter on the run after wounding victim in fight over a woman, Jackson County sheriff says

Jackson County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who shot another in the leg Wednesday night in a fight over a woman, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Forts Lake Road in Moss Point just after 7 on p.m. and found the victim on the ground. He had been shot in the leg and was airlifted to hospital in Mobile.

The victim and suspect were allegedly fighting over the victim’s ex-girlfriend when the shooting occurred, Ezell said.

The shooter was trying to help the victim but fled with deputies arrived, Ezell said, and evaded authorities and K-9 deputies.

The sheriff’s department knows who the suspect is and are searching for him. He’ll be charged with aggravated assault when he’s arrested.

Ezell did not release the identity of the suspect or victim.