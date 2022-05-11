Shooter sentenced to life for killing man during dispute at 23rd Street construction site

Cortney McKinney is comforted by victim advocate Lisa Lea Humpich as she tells Circuit Judge Register on Tuesday how the slaying of her father, Gordon McKinney, has affected her family's life. David Donaldson, in orange jumpsuit, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney.

PANAMA CITY — Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register on Tuesday sentenced David Donaldson to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney during a 23rd Street construction site dispute.

Donaldson provoked the confrontation with McKinney and then shot him twice, once in the back, prosecutors Peter Overstreet and Jacob Cook proved at trial in April. A jury took just two hours to find Donaldson guilty as charged of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

At Tuesday's sentencing, Overstreet said the only just sentence would be for Donaldson to spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Mr. Donaldson armed himself with a gun and summoned the courage to call out a man older than him. … He called the man out knowing he had a gun, and he ended a life over nothing," Overstreet said to Register, asking for a life sentence. "His family will be able to visit him wherever he's incarcerated, they will be able to hear his voice, talk to him about what’s going on in their lives.

"That can never happen again with Mr. McKinney's family."

Register handed down the life sentence for second-degree murder and a five-year consecutive sentence for aggravated assault after family members of both the victim and the defendant spoke.

"My dad and mom gave us a magical childhood," said Cortney McKinney, McKinney's daughter, as a Power Point presentation showed family pictures of McKinney on courtroom monitors. "It was magical because my dad and mom gave us constant love, praise, affection, support, guidance and education, everything children need to flourish."

Cortney McKinney said her father was a loving and humorous man. She said he sacrificed himself to provide for the family.

Sherri McKinney, McKinney's widow, said her world shattered when her husband was killed.

"Before his murder, I felt safe knowing he would be there to help me with anything I needed, to help raise and guide our kids, to grow old with and now that is all gone," she said.

She too asked for the maximum sentence of life in prison.

"His murderer has not shown one iota of remorse and does not deserve leniency," she told Register. "He shot an unarmed man in the back, a gray-haired — 15 years his senior — unarmed man. I hope his fellow prisoners hear those details so they know what kind of coward will be living among them.

"He will not have his gun to pull out in prison."

