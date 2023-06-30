Shooter sought in drive-by near WinCo in Kennewick. It’s the 2nd in that area in a month

Kennewick police are investigating a Friday morning drive-by shooting that happened just west of WinCo Foods.

Dispatchers received a call about 2:20 a.m. from a “distraught” man who reported he had just been shot at, according to dispatch recordings. He told 911 that he was bleeding.

The people in the truck said they had just turned east onto the 5000 block of Clearwater Avenue when someone in a white car opened fire at the pickup they were in, according to a Kennewick police news release.

They were able to get to the Maverik Gas Station where they called 911, according to dispatch reports.

The truck was struck several times, but none of the bullets hit anyone inside, police said. Flying debris cut the driver’s arm, and he was treated on the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 23-050667. Anonymous tips can be sent to kpdtips.com.

The shooting happened about a block away from the Clearwater Avenue and Union Street intersection where a daylight drive-by gunfight on May 23 left one man hurt and three people arrested.

John M. Salinas 37, allegedly got involved in a gun battle with a rival gang member, Jorge Luis Monge, 24.

Salinas is charged with drive-by shooting and illegally possessing a gun. Monge is charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, attempting to elude police and illegally possessing a gun.

Salinas’ 16-year-old son pleaded guilty in juvenile court to illegal gun possession and rendering criminal assistance.