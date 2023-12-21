Shooter in Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club murder gets 40 to life, with strong video evidence

Antoine Caradine, who was convicted of killing 31-year-old Darnell Johnson during a wild shoot out at a motorcycle club party last fall, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in prison.

Caradine’s defense attorney Linden Lindahl tried to persuade Judge Kimberly A. Gaab to show his client some leniency.

Lindahl argued that the Oct. 1, 2022 shooting at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at McKinley Avenue near Hughes Avenue and Highway 99, could have easily resulted in the 33-year-old Caradine’s death.

A graphic surveillance video used as evidence in the trial showed a chaotic scene involving at least four people, including Caradine and Johnson, firing their weapons as the crowd scattered. Two people were injured by gunfire, but survived. Johnson died from his wounds.

Lindahl has maintained Caradine acted in self-defense and was trying to protect others when he fired his weapon. The jury convicted him of second-degree murder.

Judge Gaab told Lindahl the video proved something completely different to her.

“What that video showed was your client, in a crowd of people advancing toward the victim who was backing away from the crowd when your client was the one who pulled out a gun and shot at him, which caused the victim to fall down and shoot,” the judge said. “And your client did that in a crowd of innocent people. That is what the video showed.”

Gaab gave Caradine the maximum sentence, a total of 40-years-to-life in prison.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen supported the judge’s decision, saying Caradine has shown no remorse and even blamed the jury for not following directions.

“The victim’s family has been waiting a long time for the sentencing,” she said. “We’re very pleased with the judge’s order.”

Johnson’s oldest sister spoke during the hearing, describing her brother as the “protector” of the family who always wanted to see people happy.

“He lived his life aiming to put a smile on other people, it did not matter if that person was a stranger,” said Angelique Roman. “He wanted to make people happy, at the very least he found his joy making people smile.”

Darnell Johnson, 31