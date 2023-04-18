Shooter still at large after Cincinnati police find 3 victims with gunshot wounds

Law enforcement agents are still searching for a shooter who wounded two women and a man near a Cincinnati park Saturday evening.

Cincinnati police were dispatched to Piatt Park shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple people being shot, WCPO reported.

When officers arrived, they located three victims, two women and one man, in and around the park with gunshot wounds. Medics transported the victims to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police blocked access to Piatt Park for several hours as officers checked alleys and the nearby area for the suspect and more victims.

“We were given some statements that there may have been a person over in that area and the officers were just checking to see if anyone needed help,” Cincinnati Police Lieutenant David Schofield said. “Also, with the recent shooting, we just needed to take precautions to make sure officers were safe.”

Schofield claimed the shooting of the three victims appeared to be connected, according to WCPO.

Following a preliminary investigation, a group was approached by a man who started an altercation with them and fired shots, Schofield said.

It was unknown how many shots were fired or if the shooting was related to another call made less than 24 hours earlier.

“We will be investigating both of them fully,” Schofield said, “If we found any indication that they’re connected, I’ll let you know.”

Harold Greene said he was inside a library when he heard the shots nearby. He then checked to see if there were any potential victims.

“We see a woman getting patched up by the police, by the officers, and what now. We come back, and I see one of my friends I know, he was hobbling around,” Greene said. “He got shot in the foot.”

Cincinnati police led the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators are continuing to review area footage, interview witnesses, and search the area for the suspect who remains at large.