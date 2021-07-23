Shooter and victims identified in suspected murder-suicide at Kamiah motel

Nico Portuondo, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 22—The shooter and his victims have been identified in the suspected murder-suicide at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah on Monday.

Police have identified shooting suspect Ronald Port, 71, and victims Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57, in Monday's incident.

"This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved. Our prayers go out to those impacted," Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said.

The news release states witnesses told police Port first shot into the vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

Witnesses told law officers he then shot McAnear and Brooks in or near the hotel rooms where they were staying .

Port died by suicide when sheriff's deputies arrived, according to the news release.

All three of the individuals were residents of the motel, and an earlier Lewis County Sheriff alert said that it appeared they were all acquainted with each other.

