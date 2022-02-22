Shooters ambushed, killed 2 men during $40 marijuana deal on Fort Worth street, reports say

A 17-year-old opened fire on a car on the morning of Feb. 9 on a Fort Worth street after his accomplice fired at the vehicle, leaving two men dead during an ambush and robbery, according to testimony at a court hearing.

Fort Worth police said the fatal shooting resulted from a robbery during a drug deal.

The victims had been lured to the area after receiving a Snapchat message that a woman wanted to buy four grams of marijuana for $40, according to testimony during a detention hearing for the teen.

When the woman walked up to the car and saw the marijuana, she’s accused of texting her accomplices, who were hiding in an alley. One of the accomplices was the 17-year-old boy.

At some point, at least three suspects approached the car.

The teen heard shooting, and he then started shooting at the car, according to testimony in his detention hearing last week in the 323rd District Court in Fort Worth.

Killed in the shooting was 21-year-old Kevion Lenear of Fort Worth, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

The other victim was 18-year-old Christian Angel Armijo of Sansom Park, who died at a local hospital.

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Jacqueline Campos was arrested and booked as an adult on suspicion of capital murder in the case.

The 17-year-old boy also was taken into custody this month, and he was being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Worth. It’s unclear why he’s not charged as an adult, which is allowed under Texas state law for 17-year-olds.

On Tuesday. Fort Worth police referred to a news release posted shortly after the Feb. 9 shooting when asked how many other arrests were expected n the case. The news release does not mention any arrests.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the 1900 block of Lawther Drive.

According to a police call log, a 911 caller reported a man had been shot in front of a school bus. Police later said that a bus driver in the area “saw the aftermath” but did not witness the shooting and that no children were injured.

During the detention hearing for the 17-year-old boy, Judge Alex Kim noted that the teen had been brought to juvenile authorities last year by Euless police on a drug possession charge.

Authorities had entered a Euless apartment and found 12 pounds of marijuana. An adult woman was in the apartment with the 17-year-old boy.

His case was moved to Dallas County after the 17-year-old started living in that county.

But the 17-year-old returned to Tarrant County and he’s now accused of being involved in the Feb. 9 fatal shooting in Fort Worth.

“You would be a danger to the community,” Kim said during the hearing. “He is not to be released.”