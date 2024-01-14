Shooters in Broward fired at a mother driving her car. They hit her child, cops say

A 20-year-old mother driving down Sunrise Boulevard Saturday was “shot at multiple times,” but the shooters managed only to hit her child, Plantation police said.

Police said the 5-year-old was “grazed by a bullet” and hospitalized with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

This happened in the 6900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. and the investigation halted traffic in the area for about four hours.

Anyone who wants to be eligible for a reward leading to the arrest of the shooter or shooters can reach out anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 954-493-8477 (TIPS).