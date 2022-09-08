Shooters fired upon large crowd at Kansas City party house where two died: court records

The quadruple shooting where two people died late Monday night in south Kansas City’s Park Farms neighborhood was believed to have been carried out by at least two armed people who fired over a tall fence into a crowded back yard in the middle of a large Labor Day gathering, according to court records.

Kansas City police detectives were told by several witnesses on scene that the house was being rented that night for a large party. Among those present when the shooting started were security guards for the event, including one who described a point in the evening where one man was seen “messing” with another, though it was unclear whether that factored into the shooting.

Witnesses said the shooters were in the back yard of a neighboring property and stood on chairs to lean over the tall wooden privacy fence surrounding the party house. From there, several gunshots were fired into the crowd.

Four people were shot, three of whom were on scene when police officers arrived in response after being called there around 10:45 p.m. Two gunshot victims, Dondre Hart, 20, and Deshawn Dudley, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third was taken by ambulance to the hospital and a fourth later arrived there by private vehicle seeking medical treatment, authorities have said.

Detectives investigating the homicides filed a search warrant application for the home, 7320 Manchester Ave., early Tuesday morning seeking evidence connected to the crime. It was approved by a Jackson County judge, and investigators reported collecting evidence from the property that included shell casings, bloody clothing, a DVR and bullets.

The residence, which was also struck by gunfire, had surveillance cameras set up outside, according to court papers.

The home is owned by a company called City Living KC, LLC, Jackson County property records show. The business was incorporated in Missouri in 2019 with an unstated specific purpose, according to paperwork filed with the secretary of state’s office. Attempts by The Star to reach the owner on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Complaints recently filed with Kansas City’s code enforcement officers allege the property is improperly being used as an event space. On Wednesday Kansas City opened a case to investigate violations of its approved use as a single-family dwelling.

Meanwhile, Kansas City police continued to search for suspects in the Labor Day shooting. Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said there were no additional details available for public release as of Wednesday.

Over the past year, Drake said police received only one call for service to the residence. Police officers responded there in April to a call regarding an intrusion alarm, she said.

The double homicide on Monday marked the 116th and 117th killings in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest in its history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the crime to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed to this report.