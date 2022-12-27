Shooters open fire on pajama party at rental house, injuring 5, Ohio police say

Five people were injured after shooters opened fire on a pajama party, according to Ohio authorities.

At least two shooters went through an alley into the backyard of a rental house in Columbus just after 12:45 a.m on Tuesday, Dec 27, the Columbus Police Department said in a news release. Inside the house, a group of people was having a pajama party.

The shooters opened fire on the residence, injuring five people, police said. One partygoer fired back.

The victims included a 17-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, according to officers. Police have not released the names of any victims.

All five are stable, WBNS and The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Police said they had not made any arrests in connection with the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

