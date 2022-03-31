Shooters wanted after man gunned down at Memphis carwash, police say

Memphis Police are still looking for two men after a man was mercilessly gunned down at a carwash in September.

MPD said Demarico Thompson was washing his car at Super Suds Carwash on University on Sept. 20 when two people attacked him.

Surveillance video released by police shows two people jump into the carwash stall, one from the front and one from the back, and repeatedly fire shots at Thompson with Draco-style shortened rifles.

The hail of gunfire killed Thompson, police said.

Those two gunmen sped off from the carwash in a white Kia Sorento, according to police.

Memphis Police need help identifying these two men who gunned down another man at a carwash on University on Sept. 20, 2021.

MPD is still trying to identify the people who shot Thompson to death that day.

If you know anything about the people responsible, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

